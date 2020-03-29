Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.38 ($127.18).

BC8 opened at €103.80 ($120.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.82. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 1 year high of €149.00 ($173.26). The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

