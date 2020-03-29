Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.30 by UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.30 ($9.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.75 ($10.17).

AT1 stock opened at €4.49 ($5.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

