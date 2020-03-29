Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Daily News Impact Score of -4.60

News articles about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

