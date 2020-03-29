BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.34 ($59.69).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €29.88 ($34.74) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.98.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

