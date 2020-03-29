Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €12.50 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORA. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.99 ($17.43).

Orange stock opened at €10.94 ($12.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.45. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

