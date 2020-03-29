Very Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a news impact score of 3.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MZDAF stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.00.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

