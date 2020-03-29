Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price

Media coverage about Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Facilities earned a news sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

MFCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.