Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.50

Headlines about Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) have trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hemp earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS HEMP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Hemp

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

