Nord/LB Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.16 ($29.25).

Shares of DEQ opened at €11.38 ($13.23) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 52-week high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a market cap of $703.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

