STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €16.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €16.50 ($19.19) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.40 ($29.53).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.58 and a 200 day moving average of €22.15. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

