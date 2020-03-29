AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.51 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €22.51 ($26.17) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.26 ($29.37).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €15.49 ($18.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.39. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

