Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €14.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €14.00 ($16.28) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORA. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.99 ($17.43).

EPA:ORA opened at €10.94 ($12.72) on Friday. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.45.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

