Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB) Head to Head Contrast

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.52 billion 2.32 $50.20 million $2.74 15.24 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 0.93 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Integra Lifesciences and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 0 5 4 0 2.44 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus target price of $63.90, indicating a potential upside of 53.05%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -1.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 3.31% 16.90% 7.22% AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33%

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

