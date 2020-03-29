CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €107.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.40 ($117.91).

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €81.60 ($94.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.42. The company has a market cap of $587.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a 52-week high of €111.80 ($130.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

