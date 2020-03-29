CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €113.00 by Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €113.00 ($131.40) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.

CWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.40 ($117.91).

ETR CWC opened at €81.60 ($94.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.10 ($88.49) and a twelve month high of €111.80 ($130.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

