HSBC Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €91.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.40 ($115.58).

DG stock opened at €71.64 ($83.30) on Thursday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.19.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

