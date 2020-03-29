Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) fell 7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $36.74 and last traded at $37.94, 4,477,160 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,039,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Specifically, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,889 shares of company stock worth $23,254,903. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 760.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,982,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

