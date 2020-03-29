Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Set at C$9.00 by Pi Financial

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

BLN stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.18. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.40.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

