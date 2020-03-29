Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Cut to C$8.75

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.44% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 million and a P/E ratio of -21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$7.40.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

