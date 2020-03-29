Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

