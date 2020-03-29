Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Pi Financial

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.
About Calibre Mining
