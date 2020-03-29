Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Lowered to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:MDP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. Pediapharm has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pediapharm will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

