Cormark Cuts Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Price Target to C$4.50

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Macro Enterprises from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

MCR stock opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

