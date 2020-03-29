Raymond James Lowers Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Price Target to C$35.00

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,747.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,605,956.46.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.