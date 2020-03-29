PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.10

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$7.50 to C$5.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.80 to C$5.30 in a research note on Thursday.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

