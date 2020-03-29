Pi Financial Reiterates “C$2.05” Price Target for WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL)

Pi Financial set a C$2.05 target price on WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.20.

The company has a market cap of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.95.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

