Westaim (CVE:WED) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Westaim (CVE:WED) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE:WED opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 44.02 and a current ratio of 44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92.
About Westaim
