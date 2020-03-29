Westaim (CVE:WED) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Westaim (CVE:WED) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:WED opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 44.02 and a current ratio of 44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

