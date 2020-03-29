Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €7.00 by Berenberg Bank

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

EPA:AF opened at €4.93 ($5.73) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.93 and a 200-day moving average of €9.16. Air France KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

