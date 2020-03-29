ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €292.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €292.00 ($339.53) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €292.31 ($339.89).

