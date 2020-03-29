Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €1.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.51) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ISP. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.61).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

