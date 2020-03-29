Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €15.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.35 ($19.01).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

