Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €229.93 ($267.36).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

