Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Compugen stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $491.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Compugen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 342,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 283,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

