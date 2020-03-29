Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horizon Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $437.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

