UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $341.00 to $281.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $238.24 and last traded at $242.45, 4,879,443 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,967,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.39.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

