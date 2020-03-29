Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $282.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

