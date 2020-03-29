Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 740 to GBX 600. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marshalls traded as low as GBX 566.12 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.50), with a volume of 232314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635.50 ($8.36).

MSLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 544 ($7.16).

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Also, insider Martyn Coffey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,380 ($25,493.29). Insiders acquired 3,057 shares of company stock worth $1,983,122 in the last ninety days.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 740.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 751.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.65 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

