Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $25.83 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

