HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE HQI opened at $6.00 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58.

In other HireQuest news, Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $27,473.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,781 shares of company stock worth $169,614.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

