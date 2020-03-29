HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE HQI opened at $6.00 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58.

In other HireQuest news, Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $27,473.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,781 shares of company stock worth $169,614.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?

Earnings History for HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc Reduced by Analyst
HireQuest Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
HireQuest Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Linx Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Linx Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Titan Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Titan Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Great Panther Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Great Panther Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Great Panther Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Great Panther Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report