Linx (LINX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Linx to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LINX opened at $3.86 on Friday. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LINX. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

