Great Panther Mining (GPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

