Great Panther Mining (GPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

