Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:FBC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

