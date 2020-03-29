Dougherty & Co Comments on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.57. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

