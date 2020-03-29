Phoenix Tree (HUIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $8.80 on Friday. Phoenix Tree has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $14.80.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

