BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

