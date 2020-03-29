Trinity Biotech (TRIB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TRIB opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.22.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
