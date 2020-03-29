Trinity Biotech (TRIB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRIB opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

