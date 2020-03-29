Verint Systems (VRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Earnings History for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc Reduced by Analyst
HireQuest Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
HireQuest Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Linx Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Linx Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Titan Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Titan Pharmaceuticals Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Great Panther Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Great Panther Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Great Panther Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Great Panther Mining Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report