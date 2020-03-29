Verint Systems (VRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

