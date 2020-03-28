Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 37.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 23,607 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

ORBC stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. ORBCOMM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

