Credit Suisse AG Acquires 10,868 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,949 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of TowneBank worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TowneBank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.