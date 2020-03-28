Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.32 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

